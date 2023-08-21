Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler opens up about battle with depression

Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler has opened up about his battle with depression over the years.

Speaking in a new interview with NPR’s Bullseye With Jesse Thorn, the bassist opened up about how he first experienced depression during his early days in the band.

Butler said: “I wasn’t depressed all the time. Just the occasional bout would come on me. At first, when it was getting really bad… Back then nobody ever said anything about depression or anything like that, and people were terrified to mention that you might be depressed because you automatically thought you were gonna be taken away to a mental hospital and be locked away forever. So you couldn’t talk about it to people in case that happened.

He continued: “So you couldn’t talk about it to people in case that happened. One day I got a really bad bout of depression and I went to the doctor and he said, ‘Oh, go down the pub and have a couple of pints. Or take the dog for a walk or something. You’ll be all right.’ And it was, like, ‘No, I’m not gonna be all right. It doesn’t work like that.’ And that kept happening.”

The bassist went on to say that he wouldn’t talk to anybody about his condition and he was often accused of being “moody and miserable”.

He added: “They’d be going, ‘Well, what’s the matter with you? What’s happened to you?’ And nothing bad had happened. So they were saying, ‘You’ve got all the money you want, you’ve got your house, you’ve got your cars and everything. What’s wrong with you? Cheer up.’ And they couldn’t understand that it’s nothing like that. You can have everything you can possibly want in the world, but when you get into those dark, depressing days, nothing matters. All you think about is, like, ‘So I’ll just end it or what.’ And luckily I used to come out of it.”

Butler went to say that it wasn’t until the 1990s that he was eventually diagnosed with depression.

He explained: “I was living in St. Louis at the time, and I had a bit of a nervous breakdown. And I went to this doctor, the usual doctor, and I just explained everything to him and he told me that I was clinically depressed and he put me on Prozac. And after six weeks, I finally came out of the depression. And I thought, ‘Oh, yeah. This is what I’m supposed to feel like.’ And ever since that, I’ve been OK.”

Butler recently released his memoir, Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath, which traces the founding member’s personal and professional life.

