Black Sabbath have announced a reissue of their fourth album ‘Vol. 4’ containing 20 previously unreleased tracks.

Titled ‘Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition’, the expanded version of the 1972 classic is due to arrive on February 12, 2021.

Fans will be able to hear 20 unreleased studio and live recordings on the 4CD and 5LP formats (priced at £90 and £135 respectively). Both come with extensive booklets of liner notes with quotes from band members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

Vol 4 on new 4-CD and 5-LP Super Deluxe Editions

Featuring a newly remastered album & 20 unreleased studio and live recordings

Coming February 12th, Order your copy now: https://t.co/v8CJfmMJIG pic.twitter.com/lvN0w5L5a7 — BlackSabbath (@BlackSabbath) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

The collection will also include a poster, rare photographs as well as an early, previously unpublished draft of the album artwork, which boasts the working title ‘Snowblind’.

‘Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition”s fourth disc features a tracklist that represents a typical live show from Black Sabbath’s 1973 tour in support of the record. The forthcoming album marks the first time a full ’73 Sabbath concert has been recreated.

You can pre-order/pre-save the reissue here and see its full tracklist below.

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

2. Tomorrow’s Dream

3. Changes

4. FX

5. Supernaut

6. Snowblind

7. Cornucopia

8. Laguna Sunrise

9. St. Vitus Dance

10. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

Advertisement

Disc Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

1. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener *

2. Changes *

3. Supernaut *

4. Snowblind *

5. Laguna Sunrise *

6. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

1. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

2. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

3. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

4. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

5. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

6. The Straightener (Outtake) *

7. Supernaut (Outtake) *

8. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

9. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

10. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

11. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973

1. Tomorrow’s Dream *

2. Sweet Leaf *

3. War Pigs

4. Snowblind *

5. Killing Yourself To Live

6. Cornucopia

7. Wicked World” (Includes excerpts of: Guitar Solo, Orchid, Into The Void, Sometimes I’m Happy

8. Supernaut / Drum Solo

9. Wicked World (Reprise)

10. Embryo

11. Children Of The Grave

12. Paranoid

* previously unreleased

Last month, Geezer Butler shut down the idea of any future reunion shows for the band. It came after Ozzy Osbourne admitted he didn’t have the “slightest interest” in a comeback.

Black Sabbath brought their career to a close in 2017 with a string of arena concerts, which concluded with a two-night homecoming in Birmingham. There have been rumours of the group potentially reuniting ever since.