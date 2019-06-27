Black Sabbath: ‘We don’t listen to heavy metal’

Band celebrated their 50th anniversary with new Birmingham exhibition yesterday (June 26)

Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler have admitted that they don’t listen to modern heavy metal.

The pair made the admission after marking their 50th anniversary by opening a new exhibition in Birmingham yesterday (June 26).

“I don’t particularly [listen to modern metal,” said Butler. “The Beatles, The Stones and The Kinks, that’s my kind of music.”

“I tend to listen to the more older stuff really. More the classic stuff than the newer stuff because I relate to that more,” Iommi added.

The ‘Home Of Metal: Black Sabbath at 50’ exhibition, will celebrate how the West Midlands band pioneered heavy metal before it spread across the globe.

Speaking about their influence on metal bands over the years, Butler added: “It’s absolutely amazing, because we were put down by the press for so long, we didn’t really care about that because we always sold out at gigs and stuff in America.

“And it wasn’t until bands like Anthrax covered ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’ and Metallica cited us as their influence, we were going, ‘We’re being praised?!’”

As well as featuring various items from the band’s history – donated by Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne – the exhibition also includes some of the biggest tributes from their fans across 50 years.

A fan’s motorbike adapted as a tribute to the band forms one centrepiece, while another sees the recreation of a superfan’s living room, after he transformed it into a shrine to the band.

While Sabbath played their last gig in 2017, Ozzy Osbourne recently admitted he’s hoping for one last gig with ousted drummer Bill Ward.