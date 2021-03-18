Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler is working on his autobiography

Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler has announced that he is working on his autobiography.

The bassist of the heavy metal icons has said he is halfway through writing the book, in order to give his grandchildren a look back at his illustrious career.

He told Cleveland.com: “I started out because when my parents died, I always wished I’d asked them a lot more things than I knew about.

“I don’t really know much about my mum and dad, ’cause they were always just there. So, I started writing a memoir for my grandkids to read, and that’s been fun going through stuff – old times and growing up in Birmingham, and all that. I’m right in the middle of doing that at the moment.”

In the same interview, he opened up Black Sabbath’s wild years while living together in ’70s Los Angeles.

“We used to have bucket loads of cocaine there, and we had this big bowl in the middle of the table, full of cocaine,” he said.

“One day Ozzy noticed this button below one of the windows; he kept pressing it, ‘I wonder what this does?’ The next thing, the police turned up – it was a panic button. And there was us with this great big bowl of cocaine in the middle.

“So, we dumped all the cocaine down the toilet and ran upstairs to get rid of our own stashes. The coppers went, ‘What’s the problem?’ Oh, nothing… ‘OK, see ya…’ And we’d dumped about five grams of cocaine down the bog!”

More stories for the book could yet emerge if original drummer Bill Wards gets his recent wish for the band to reform and record a final album.

Ward, who left the band in 2012, said: “I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy.

“I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not.

“But being realistic about that, as far as touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to drive a band like that on stage. I have to be back to 60 years old to be able to do that.”

Earlier this month, legendary Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi also admitted that the band had discussed the prospect of a biopic.