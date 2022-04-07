Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler finishes first draft of his memoir

Former Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has revealed that he’s finished the first draft of his forthcoming autobiography.

The musician confirmed over a year ago that he’d written half of the book, which he hopes will offer his grandchildren an insight into his illustrious career with the Ozzy Osbourne-led metal band.

“[It’s] been fun going through stuff – old times and growing up in Birmingham, and all that,” Butler explained at the time. “I’m right in the middle of doing that at the moment.”

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter last night (April 6), the bassist told fans that he’d “just turned in the 1st draft of my book” and was now thinking of potential titles.

“So far, I have: Into the Void, Basses Loaded, Past Forward, What The Butler Did [and] Bassic Instinct,” he wrote, adding: “Feel free to send me which of those you think would suit my #autobiography.”

You can see that tweet below.

Just turned in the 1st draft of my book so I’m now thinking of titles. So far, I have:

Into the Void

Basses Loaded

Past Forward

What The Butler Did

Bassic Instinct

Feel free to send me which of those you think would suit my #autobiography — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) April 6, 2022

Per Contact Music, Butler’s upcoming memoir is “about growing up in Aston, Birmingham and how Sabbath came about”. A release date is not yet known.

Speaking about how the project came about last year, Butler explained: “I started out because when my parents died, I always wished I’d asked them a lot more things than I knew about.

Advertisement

“I don’t really know much about my mum and dad, ’cause they were always just there. So, I started writing a memoir for my grandkids to read…”

Black Sabbath played their final live shows in 2017. In late 2020, Geezer Butler shut down whispers of a potential future reunion for the group. “There will definitely be no more Sabbath – it’s done,” he said.

Back in September of that same year, Ozzy Osbourne admitted he didn’t have the “slightest interest” in a return for Black Sabbath.

When asked bout the possibility of more gigs late last year, however, Tony Iommi responded: “You can never say never, can you?“