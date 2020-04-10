Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has revealed that he’s been in touch with Ozzy Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail recently, the guitarist, 72, discussed his personal experience in dealing with the current crisis.

“Neighbours have dropped a note through the door asking if I want any shopping,” Iommi said of being stuck indoors at his home in Worcestershire. “They’re looking out for the poor old sod!” Advertisement He went on to say that he believes the social restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have in fact “brought us all closer” together. “I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA,” Iommi added. Osbourne’s daughter Kelly gave an update on her father’s health late last month. She said Ozzy was “doing really good” since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and described his progress as “mind-blowing”.

Elsewhere in the new chat, Iommi said of his of lockdown routine: “I’ve washed the car, cleaned the garage out, done all those little jobs that you realise needed doing, just like everyone else.