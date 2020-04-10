Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has revealed that he’s been in touch with Ozzy Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Speaking to the Birmingham Mail recently, the guitarist, 72, discussed his personal experience in dealing with the current crisis.
“Neighbours have dropped a note through the door asking if I want any shopping,” Iommi said of being stuck indoors at his home in Worcestershire. “They’re looking out for the poor old sod!”
He went on to say that he believes the social restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have in fact “brought us all closer” together.
“I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA,” Iommi added.
Osbourne’s daughter Kelly gave an update on her father’s health late last month. She said Ozzy was “doing really good” since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and described his progress as “mind-blowing”.
“It’s a bit like being on tour, without getting out to play. You’re stuck in the room each night.”
Osbourne and Iommi last performed live together during Black Sabbath’s final show back in 2017. The group bowed out with a 16-song set at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.
Earlier this year, Osbourne praised Iommi as “the greatest” guitarist – but revealed how he “intimidates the fuck out of [him] — and he knows it”.
“People will say to me, ‘Why did you always sing on the side of the stage?’ I don’t fucking know. I don’t know,” he said. “It’s just fear, I suppose. ‘Cause Tony, he’s one of the few people who could walk into this room right now and I would fucking feel intimidated.”