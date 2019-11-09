Black Star’s long-awaited new album is “done”, says Talib Kweli

The project was initially announced early last year

Black Star’s Talib Kweli has confirmed that their long-awaited reunion album is finished – check out the clip below.

Yasiin Bey – aka Mos Def – first announced that the hip-hop duo would be returning with a Madlib-produced new record back in February 2018.

Appearing on Apple Music’s Beats 1 to discuss Gang Starr’s new album ‘One Of The Best Yet‘ this week, Kweli was pressed on when the new Black Star LP is likely to materialise.

“This project with Madlib is done,” Kweli replied. “We just trying to figure out when and how to release it.”

In another unaired clip, he added: “That’s a confirmed thing. I listen to it all the time.”

The pair have only released one full-length to date, with 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’. It celebrated its 20th anniversary in September last year.

Back in 2011, Black Star shared the single ‘Fix Up’ – originally penned for a scrapped Aretha Franklin-inspired mixtape. They later released ‘You Already Know’, which was also meant to appear on the collection.

Kweli and Bey, meanwhile, are scheduled to perform two live shows in the US later this month. They will take to the stage in Denver and Boston on November 23 and November 29 respectively.

In November 2016, Yasiin Bey announced his retirement and a series of “farewell” shows. This came after he was allowed to leave South Africa after being detained in the country since January that year.