Black Strobe artist Arnaud Rebotini accused of sexual assault and harassment

French musician Arnaud Rebotini has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by seven different women.

According to an investigation by Mediapart, Rebotini was accused of sexual assault and harassment over the course of 13 years with various allegations allegedly taking place at his concerts.

The French publication shared an Instagram post reporting on the allegations with the outlet writing in the caption: “Seven women testify in Mediapart to having been sexually assaulted and harassed on the sidelines of concerts by the famous French composer,” (translated from the French via MixMag).

Per Resident Advisor, Rebotini has denied all of the claims alleged by the women who testified to Mediapart which inculded incidents of groping and sexual harassment amongst other accusations.

However, Rebotini did admit to being an “annoying, old-fashioned flirt,” but denied being a “sexual aggressor,” via Mediapart. He continued: “If I behaved badly and they suffered trauma, I apologise. These are things I wouldn’t do again, I’ve completely moved on.”

Joran Le Corre, Rebotini’s tour manager also went on to admit that he was aware of the allegations, telling the outlet: “Friends of mine have suffered things. It’s serious, but these are quite old stories.”

He continued: “Arnaud is someone who has made a journey of recognition of his bad behaviour, which I sense in repentance. In six years of working with him, I’ve never had a venue or festival call me to give me negative feedback.”

Former founding member of Black Strobe and Rebotini’s previous bandmate Ivan Smagghe told Mediapart that the main reasons for his departure from the groupin 2006 were due to “artistic differences” and Rebotini’s “problematic flirtatious attitudes, adding “we were not yet talking about aggression.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.