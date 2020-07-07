The Roots‘ frontman/emcee Black Thought has announced his third solo EP, ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel’.

The rapper — real name Tariq Trotter — will be joined by a lengthy list of collaborators, including PUSHA-T, Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, ScHoolboy Q and more. The EP is produced by Sean C, known for his work with Mobb Deep, Jay-Z, Big Pun and many others.

The EP is slated for release on July 31, with the first single, ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’ to drop on July 10. Find the full tracklist below.

Advertisement

In April, Black Thought premiered two songs from his third EP — forthcoming single ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’ and ‘Nature Of The Beast’ — on a socially-distanced episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel’ follows Black Thought’s ‘Streams of Thought’ volumes one and two, which were released in 2018. The first volume was produced by 9th Wonder, while Salaam Remi held production duties on volume two.

‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel’ tracklist:

1. ‘I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)’

2. ‘State Prisoner’

3. ‘Good Morning’ Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. ‘Magnificent’

5. ‘Experience’ (Interlude)

6. ‘Quiet Trip’ Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. ‘Nature Of The Beast’ Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. ‘We Should Be Good’ Ft. CS Armstrong

9. ‘Steak Um’ Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’

11. ‘Ghetto Boyz & Girls’ Ft. CS Armstrong

12. ‘Fuel’ Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. ‘I’m Not Crazy’ (Outro)