Black Veil Brides announce ‘Alive And Burning 2’ virtual gig

Black Veil Brides have announced ‘Alive And Burning 2’, a global streaming event set to take place next month.

Described as “a greatest hits of fan favourites”, the virtual concert is being filmed exclusively for the “Safer at Home” experience. It takes place on December 11 at 7pm GMT across four time zones. Fans can get tickets here.

News of the virtual concert follows the release of Black Veil Brides’ recent single ‘Scarlet Cross’. The new song is the latest taster from the band’s forthcoming album, ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’, which is due out in 2021.

BVB ARMY!We are thrilled to announce our Global Streaming Event: Alive and Burning 2 on Friday December 11, 2020A Greatest Hits of Fan Favorites Virtual Concert filmed exclusively for the “Safer at Home” Experience!Showtimes will be at 7PM across 4 Time Zones: PST / EST / UK / AUS.TIX and VIP are on sale now at http://livefrom.events/Blackveilbrides Posted by Black Veil Brides on Friday, November 27, 2020

The band had to postpone their 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, they’ll get back on the road next year for shows in Australia and Europe, with a UK performance confirmed for Download Festival on June 4.

You can see the upcoming Black Veil Brides tour dates below:

MAY 2021

Thursday 20 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Friday 21 – Sydney, UNSW

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Monday 24 – Adelaide, Gov

JUNE 2021

Tuesday 15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Park

Wednesday 16 – Wroclaw, Poland, Center Concert A2

Thursday 17 – Wroclaw, Poland, Progresja

Meanwhile, Andy Biersack, founder and vocalist of Black Veil Brides, has been tapped up to provide the voice of Batman in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal.

The musician, who described the opportunity as a “dream come true,” was enlisted to contribute lead vocals to a “sonic experience” that ties into the company’s ongoing series of comic books.

Chelsea Wolfe also appears in the project, playing Wonder Woman, while Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo will contribute instrumentally.