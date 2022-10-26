Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour

Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour.

Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London.

Tickets will be available to purchase here from Friday (October 28).

Tickets on sale this Friday Oct 28!

The announcement of the UK tour comes off the back of Black Veil Bride’s 4-track EP, ‘The Mourning’, which was released on Friday (October 21). The record was mixed and produced by Erik Ron, who collaborated with the band on their previous project ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’, which dropped last year and included the single ‘Crimson Skies’.

“A lot of this record touches on how galvanized we felt coming out of a very tumultuous few years as a band,” lead vocalist Andy Biersack said of the latest EP. “It is a genuine representation of how re-energized we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends.

“The making of our previous record ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ with Erik Ron was one of the greatest experiences we’ve had collectively in the studio. The reception to that album was so passionate from the BVB Army that we felt like it was a no brainer to continue writing and recording with Erik and Anthony.”

The group are currently on tour in the U.S. alongside Motionless In White & Ice Nine Kills.

See the full list of Black Veil Brides’ 2023 UK tour dates below.

February 2023

14 – UEA, Norwich

15 – O2 Academy, Bristol

16 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

18 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – NX, Newcastle

20 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

22 – Academy, Manchester

24 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

25 – Troxy, London