Black Veil Brides’ new album ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ is “almost complete”

Black Veil Brides‘ new album is “almost complete”, frontman Andy Biersack has said.

The band previewed ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Vale’, last year with new single ‘Scarlet Cross’.

Now, in a new Instagram post Biersack – aka Andy Black – provided fans with an update on the new record. “Just wanted to say thank you for all of your support and excitement regarding my most recent projects!” he wrote.

“The response to the book has been incredible and I can’t wait for you guys to see ‘Paradise City’ coming to Amazon Prime Video next month! I also wanted to update you that the upcoming Black Veil Brides record ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ is almost complete so be on the look out for release info and a lot more coming soon!”

In a recent interview with Kerrang! Black discussed what to expect from the new record. “Over the years, we got away from the heavy-riff-big-chorus dynamic, which is what makes Black Veil Brides,” he said.

“Our previous full-length record was very soft, with a lot of shine to it, so the goal [this time] was to find a way to make it grand, with a lot of string elements and everything, but still feel like there’s an edge built from the riff.”

He added: “I don’t love the term ‘concept record,’ but [‘The Phantom Tomorrow’] is a concept record. There are themes and ideas and moments that are hugely different from one moment to the next, but the goal at the end of the day, the heart of everything, is to write a heavy rock record and build out everything from there, as opposed to writing a pop record and putting riffs over it.”

Back in 2019, Black recalled a bizarre story about Morrissey and his alleged refusal to go on stage with anything of the colours yellow and green.

The singer was taking NME’s Show & Tell challenge when he remembered a strange incident when his band Black Veil Brides were sharing a venue with the former Smiths star.

“I don’t know if that’s true or if someone was screwing with them, but that’s my Morrissey story,” he said.