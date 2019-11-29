Black Veil Brides recruit new bassist and announce pair of EPs

Black Veil Brides have announced they have a new bassist and also a pair of new EPs.

Earlier this month, the band revealed that they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with bassist Ashley Purdy, who had been playing with the American rock band since 2009.

Last year, Purdy appeared on an episode of Another FN Podcast, where he spoke of the band’s planned live shows. “We start Thursday at Warped Tour in Pomona [California], and we are going to do eight dates through the southern California area.

“And that is where you are going to see Black Veil Brides for the last time ever in your entire lives,” he added. “So, you better fucking go, because that’s gonna be it.” He later added, “You better see us before you don’t see us.”

The band have now announced a new bassist, Lonny Eagleton.

“Thrilled to announce that I am joining Black Veil Brides as their new bassist,” Eagleton posted on Twitter. “Having been a longtime dedicated fan of this band, I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this new era. Before I had any affiliation with the members, I used to fantasize about playing in this band, playing the music, wearing the makeup and stage outfits, so for that to now become my reality is completely surreal.”

He continued: “It was only a couple years ago that I was standing in the audience at their concerts, singing along, trying to catch guitar picks. To now see myself in the videos, and hear myself on the recordings is a feeling I can’t even begin to explain. I look forward to this new beginning as the newest member of Black Veil Brides.”

See Eagleton’s tweet below:

Besides announcing a new band member, Black Veil Brides have also shared details of a pair of new EPs. Featuring two tracks on each, the new releases are known as duologies.

The first EP, ‘The Night’, is out now via Sumerian and features the tracks ‘Saints of Blood’ and ‘The Vengeance’ – listen to them below.

The band’s frontman, Andy Black told Alt Press: “With the feeling of nostalgia on this one, going back into the time when we were doing the re-record [of ‘We Stitch These Wounds’], the idea was to add two songs that felt very much like the band that we were in the past and maybe strayed away from [and] return to that form.”

“Quite honestly, when you’ve been a band as long as we have and put out five full-length records, EPs and everything else, you want to do new stuff,” he continued. “I think this is a model that we’re really excited about, and moving forward, it’s a sustainable model that we can do, something that allows us to write songs together and release music, do music videos and artwork, bring it to people and say, ‘This is the new thing.’ And then half a year later, there’s another new thing.”

