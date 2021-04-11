Black Veil Brides reveal details of new album ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’

Black Veil Brides have released details of their forthcoming studio album ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’, marking the announcement with a new single, ‘Fields Of Bone’.

Frontman Andy Biersack had said in an Instagram post back in February the new album was “almost complete”. His announcement followed an album preview, single ‘Scarlet Cross’, released in 2019.

On Friday (April 9), the Los Angeles rock outfit revealed their sixth studio album would be released on June 4 via Sumerian. Find the full tracklist below.

The band also shared the official music video for ‘Fields Of Bone’, which is written and directed by Biersack, and lifted from the album.

In an interview with Kerrang! Biersack said the new video – which follows on from the concepts introduced in the clip for ‘Scarlett Cross’, also conceived and directed by Biersack – fits with the concept he’d built for the album, that of an endgame.

“In so many people’s lives, particularly those who are part of an Anglo-Christian society like America, the endgame is dying and going to heaven,” Biersack said.

“‘The Field Of Bone’ came from that conundrum – it’s like a blessed and cursed location, and in the world of ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ it’s a concept, rather than an actual place.”

Watch the video for ‘Field Of Bone’ below:

Following the release of their last album, 2018’s ‘Vale’, Black Veil Brides recruited bassist Lonny Eagleton, following the departure of Ashley Purdy, who had been with the band since 2009.

Black Veil Brides also shared details of an EP, ‘The Night’, which was their last musical offering and featured two tracks, known as duologies.

Black Veil Brides ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ tracklist:

1. ‘The Phantom Tomorrow (Introduction)’

2. ‘Scarlet Cross’

3. ‘Born Again’

4. ‘Blackbird’

5. ‘Spectres (Interlude)’

6. ‘Torch’

7. ‘The Wicked One’

8. ‘Shadows Rise’

9. ‘Fields Of Bone’

10. ‘Crimson Skies’

11. ‘Kill The Hero’

12. ‘Fall Eternal’