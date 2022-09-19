BLACKPINK add new dates to 2022 North American tour

BLACKPINK have added a number of extra dates to the North American leg of their 2022 ‘Born Pink World Tour’.

The South Korean group are scheduled to kick off in North America at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on October 25, with an extra date now added at the same venue on October 26.

The K-pop four-piece are also adding extra dates at the Toyota Center in Houston on October 30, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 3, and the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20.

The ‘Born Pink’ tour dates will then resume at London’s The O2 on November 30 and December 1. It then moves to Barcelona, Spain; Cologne, Germany; Paris, France; Copenhagen, Denmark, and Berlin, Germany before closing at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 22.

Tickets went on general sale last Friday (September 16), the same day as the release of their second studio album ‘Born Pink’. See full North American dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

‘Born Pink’ follows the release of the band’s record-breaking single ‘Pink Venom‘ last month, which made history by becoming the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade.

The song debuted at Number One on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassed more than 7.9million streams within the first 24 hours. On YouTube, the official music video reached 100million views faster than any video by a female group in history, with 90.4million views counted within the first 24 hours.

Last week, BLACKPINK released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from ‘Born Pink’, which is set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours. There are also callbacks to scenes from the girl group’s past music videos like ‘Boombayah’, ‘Whistle’, and ‘Kill This Love’.

BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ North America tour dates 2022:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 – Dallas American Airlines Center

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 – Houston Toyota Center

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 02 and Thursday 03 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

Sunday 06 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Monday 07 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Thursday 10 – Chicago United Center

Friday 11 – Chicago United Center

Monday 14 – Newark Prudential Center

Tuesday 15 – Newark Prudential Center

Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 – Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium