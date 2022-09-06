BLACKPINK announce ‘Born Pink’ 2022 Europe and North America tour dates

BLACKPINK have shared details of their 2022 European and North American tour, including two UK dates.

The tour will kick off in North America at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on October 25, with the K-pop four-piece playing arenas in Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Chicago, Illinois; Newark, New Jersey, and wraps in Los Angeles, California at Banc of California Stadium on November 19.

The ‘Born Pink’ tour dates will then resume at London’s The O2 on November 30 and December 1. It then moves to Barcelona, Spain; Cologne, Germany; Paris, France; Copenhagen, Denmark, and Berlin, Germany before closing at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 22.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (September 16) at 10am local time here. Pre-sales begin on September 13 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available.

Fans can register now for BLINK MEMBERSHIP pre-sales on Weverse for Europe here and North America here. For additional information on how to verify BLINK MEMBERSHIP pre-sales and to register for general pre-sale in North America, visit blackpinklive.com.

The tour is in support of the K-pop behemoths’ second studio album ‘Born Pink’, which is released on September 16 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records (pre-order).

It follows the release of the band’s record-breaking single ‘Pink Venom‘ last month, which made history by becoming the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade.

The song, which features on their upcoming album, debuted at Number One on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassed more than 7.9million streams within the first 24 hours. On YouTube, the official music video reached 100million views faster than any video by a female group in history, with 90.4million views counted within the first 24 hours.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Europe and North America tour news follows world tour dates shared last month. It will see bandmembers Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa play countries including Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ Europe and North America tour dates 2022:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 25 – Dallas American Airlines Center

Saturday 29 – Houston Toyota Center

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 02 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

Sunday 06 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Monday 07 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Thursday 10 – Chicago United Center

Friday 11 – Chicago United Center

Monday 14 – Newark Prudential Center

Tuesday 15 – Newark Prudential Center

Saturday 19 – Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium

Wednesday 30 – London The O2

DECEMBER

Thursday 01 – London The O2

Monday 05 – Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

Thursday 08 – Cologne Lanxess Arena

Sunday 11 – Paris Accor Arena

Monday 12 – Paris Accor Arena

Thursday 15 – Copenhagen Royal Arena

Monday 19 – Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thursday 22 –Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

According to YG Entertainment, the title for the album – branded as a “comeback project” for BLACKPINK – “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”.

Last month, the members of BLACKPINK took to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary of their debut.