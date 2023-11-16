BLACKPINK announce first virtual concert ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ with Meta

K-pop quartet BLACKPINK will be hosting their first-ever virtual concert called ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ in partnership with Meta and production company The Diamond Bros.

The concert was announced by Billboard today (November 15), and is confirmed to be a recreation of the group’s special finale show for their ‘Born Pink’ world tour in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. Fans can expect performances of the band’s roster of hits including ‘Pink Venom’, ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Kill This Love’, as well as solo music performed by each individual member.

Emmy Award-winning production company The Diamond Bros. will be producing and directing the 70-minute concert for VR in partnership with Meta, and will be made available exclusively in VR inside the Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley. Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions are privy to front-row tickets to the experience.

Simultaneously, a trailer for the virtual concert was also released, featuring snippets from their Born Pink tour customised for VR.

On the upcoming exclusive VR experience, BLACKPINK said in a press statement: “We’re thrilled to embrace the dynamic world of VR because it allows us to reach an even wider global audience and share our music in an entirely new, immersive way.”

“This VR concert is not just a show; it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into. We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta, and thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support.”

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ premieres in VR on December 26 at 5pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. Attendees are now able to RSVP to the event, and replays will be made available for a month after the concert.

In other BLACKPINK news, YG Entertainment announced yesterday (November 15) that contract renewal negotiations with BLACKPINK are still ongoing, despite the girl group’s contracts having allegedly expired in August. However, the company wrote that the final outcome of these discussions will be published in an upcoming report “regarding major management issues related to investments.”