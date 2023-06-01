BLACKPINK announce more support acts for London BST Hyde Park show

BLACKPINK have announced six more support acts for their upcoming appearance at London’s BST Hyde Park.

Taking place between June 24 and July 8, this year’s edition of BST Hyde Park will feature a headline slot from global superstars BLACKPINK — making them the first K-pop group in history to headline a major UK festival.

Back in March, the girl group announced the first wave of artists set to support them for their slot on July 2, including American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter and South Korean indie-rock band The Rose. Now, BLACKPINK have announced six more acts set to join them at the festival.

Rebecca Black is the first of the newly-announced artists set to support Jennie Kim and co. and will be making her BST Hyde Park debut on the Rainbow stage. Most famed for her 2011 track ‘Friday’, the singer has progressed to re-establish herself as a singer-songwriter, and shared her debut solo album ‘Let Her Burn’ back in February.

Australian pop singer, songwriter and social media star Peach PRC will also be joining the line-up, having shared her debut single ‘Blondes’ in 2019 and her first EP ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ this April. Predominantly known for her presence on TikTok, the support slot will mark the singer’s — real name Sharlee Jade Curnow — first performance at the UK festival.

Another social media sensation, Mazie, has also been announced as a new support act and will be delivering her signature blend of psychedelic pop to the stage, as will the award-winning singer-songwriter Annika Bennett, who has written tracks for artists including Bülow, Ashley Kutcher, Goody Grace and more.

Two Irish artists have also been added to the line-up: Dublin-based singer Sarah Crean, who topped the US Spotify charts last year with breakout hit ‘2AM’, and 21-year-old singer SPIDER, who recently shared new alt-pop EP ‘Hell Or High Water’.

These six new acts join other previously announced artists Caity Baser, who NME credited as one of the Top 10 Best New Acts to feature at Reading and Leeds Festival last year, and the TikTok sensation Mae Stephens.

For the festival, BLACKPINK join previously announced headliners featuring P!nk, who is set to perform on June 24 and 25, and Guns N’ Roses, who will play their set on June 30.

Additional headliners include Take That (July 1), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8), Billy Joel (July 7) and Lana Del Rey (July 9). Find remaining tickets here.

In other BLACKPINK news, earlier this year the members made history once again by becoming the first Korean act to top the bill at Coachella.

Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California between April 14 and 23, the four-piece performed an 18-song set at this year’s festival, including fan favourite tracks including ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘How You Like That’.