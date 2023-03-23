BLACKPINK announce support acts for London BST Hyde Park show

BLACKPINK have announced that Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose and more will join them as support acts for their upcoming appearance at BST Hyde Park this summer.

Back in October, it was revealed that BLACKPINK would be making their debut UK festival performance at the 2023 edition of British Summer Time. The announcement means that they will soon become the first K-pop act to headline a major UK festival.

Now, four new artists have been added to the line-up – set to support the K-pop band at the event on Sunday, July 2. Tickets are available here.

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter was the first artist announced, marking her debut performance at the London festival. The 23-year-old is expected to perform tracks from the upcoming deluxe version of her 2022 album, ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’, which is set for release tomorrow.

South Korean indie-rock band The Rose are also set to support BLACKPINK, as well as Mae Stephens – a 19-year-old singer from Northampton.

The final act announced in the first wave of support acts for the K-pop band is Caity Baser, who released her EP ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ in February. Last year, NME credited Baser as one of the Top 10 Best New Acts to feature at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022. This appearance will mark her debut at BST Hyde Park.

More artists set to support the K-pop quartet will be announced at a later date.

For the festival, BLACKPINK join previously announced headliners featuring P!nk, who is set to perform on June 24 and 25, and Guns N’ Roses, who will play their set on June 30.

Additional headliners include Take That (July 1), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8), and Billy Joel (7 July).

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK earned the title of the most-streamed girl group on Spotify. They clinched the title with over 8.8billion streams on the platform – as of March 8. Their most popular song is ‘How You Like That’ with 746million listens.

The four-piece are also set to perform the track, along with their other most popular songs, on their ongoing ‘Born Pink’ world tour. Earlier today, the girl group announced an additional show in Paris, set to take place this July.