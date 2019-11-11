BLACKPINK become first K-pop band to score a billion YouTube views

They've hit the milestone with ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop band to score a billion YouTube views for a single song.

The band have hit the milestone with their music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

The video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ was released onto YouTube last June – watch it below.

NME recently crowned ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ as BLACKPINK’s best song in our ranking of the band’s output, with Rhian Daly writing: “Like ‘Boombayah’,‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ shines brightest in the rappers’ verses, Jennie boasting in hers, “All of your bucket list, I bought it” and Lisa bragging: “Our hands are full of a fat check/If you’re curious, fact check.”

“It’s a no-holds-barred, powerful anthem packed full of supreme self-confidence and swagger.”

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK shared a new live album, ‘BLACKPINK 2018 Tour In Your Area Seoul’. It followed April EP ‘Kill This Love’, of which NME wrote: “The K-pop sensations have a great record in them. This five-track EP might not quite be that record, but it does demonstrate their breadth of creativity.”

Last year, the group collaborated with Dua Lipa on a bilingual version of ‘Kiss And Make Up’.