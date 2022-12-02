BLACKPINK announce ‘B.P.M.’, new reality show about the making of album ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK are set to star in a new reality show chronicling their preparation for their latest album, ‘Born Pink’.

BLACKPINK teased the new project through a visual released yesterday (December 1). It revealed that ‘B.P.M.’ is an acronym for ‘Born Pink Memories’ and took viewers through a file cabinet filled with film rolls and photos of the group promoting their second studio album.

The video ended by noting that the project, the nature of which was unclear in the teaser, would be “coming soon”.

In a statement to South Korean press earlier today (December 2), YG Entertainment announced that B.P.M. is the title of the girl group’s newest reality show. B.P.M. will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations and promotional activities leading up to the release of ‘Born Pink’.

“BLACKPINK will show off a natural, entirely different side of their charms from when they’re performing on stage,” the agency said of the group’s forthcoming reality show, as translated by Soompi. Further details about B.P.M., including a premiere date and the platform(s) where it will be released, have yet to be released at the time of writing.

The forthcoming project is the group’s first reality show since 24/365 with BLACKPINK in 2020. That series, currently available for streaming on YouTube, featured behind-the-scenes content of their preparations for ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’, as well as moments from the members’ daily lives.

In other BLACKPINK news, the girl group are among the top K-pop artists on Spotify and Shazam this year. According to data from Apple, member Lisa topped the list of 25 K-pop songs that were Shazamed the most this year with her solo track ‘Money’, while BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ was fifth on the list.

Spotify, meanwhile, shared a list of the top 50 K-pop songs with the most streams this year as part of the Wrapped 2022 launch. Data from the music streaming platform showed that ‘Pink Venom’ was the third most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify, while ‘Money’ was the fourth.