BLACKPINK announce ‘Born Pink’ world tour finale with two shows in Seoul

BLACKPINK‘s ‘Born Pink’ tour will reach its finale with two concerts in Seoul come September, one of which will be streamed.

On August 16, the girl group unveiled a poster announcing that they will end their ongoing ‘Born Pink’ world tour with a two-night concert in Seoul on September 16 and 17. The second show will also be streamed online via Weverse concerts.

At the time of publishing, YG Entertainment has not shared ticketing or venue details. However, per the poster, offline tickets will be available via Interpark while online tickets will be sold on the Weverse shop.

The upcoming concerts will mark the end of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour, bringing it to a total of 66 shows. The tour first began in October 2022 in Seoul after the release of their second studio album of the same name. Over the past year, the girl group have toured North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The quartet are currently back in North America for a series of encore concerts, the last of which will take place at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26.

Last week, BLACKPINK celebrated their seventh year together with a series of tributes on their personal Instagram accounts as well as events taking place across the US and Asia. These included special photo booths and pop-ups in the US, as well as a collaboration with Starbucks in Asia to roll out a series of limited edition merchandise, beverage and food items for the summer.

The girl group are also in the midst of discussions with YG Entertainment regarding their contract renewals. In July, the company’s stock fell amid uncertainty over BLACKPINK’s future with the agency.