BLACKPINK celebrate their sixth anniversary: “This year will be another big year for us”

The members of BLACKPINK have taken to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary since their debut.

On August 8, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK each shared Instagram posts celebrating the quartet’s sixth year since their debut. The quartet launched in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.

“Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever,” wrote eldest member and vocalist Jisoo, alongside a slideshow of the girl group over the years. The shots included photos from their pre-debut days and photos taken at their concerts and their 2019 Coachella performance.

Member Rosé also shared an old photo of the group, penning a heartfelt letter to her bandmates and fans (referred to as Blinks) in the accompanying caption.

“My beloved BLACKPINK members!! Happy 6th anniversary. Through the years we practiced together and the six years we spent promoting together since our debut, I have shared so many memories and learned so much from you,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”

“And to our Blinks, who have always supported us by our sides, I have nothing but endless gratitude for you,” added Rosé. “I’m so thankful for each and every memory.”

Rappers Jennie and Lisa went on to share similar posts, the former hinting at “more good news” to come, while the latter declared that “this year will be another BIG year” for the quartet – an apparent reference to BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album and tour.

Shortly after the members commemorated their sixth anniversary together, YG Entertainment announced that the group would be dropping a pre-release single titled ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. The song will be the first to be released from their forthcoming album ‘Born Pink’, due out sometime in September. Watch the teaser for ‘Born Pink’ here.

BLACKPINK will support the release of ‘Born Pink’ with an upcoming world tour, touted as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” by YG. At the time of writing, the quartet have yet to announce tour dates.