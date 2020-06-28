BLACKPINK stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend for a virtual performance of their new single ‘How You Like It’.

Host Jimmy Fallon called the K-pop four-piece “unbelievable” during the talk show on Friday night (June 26), adding that “phenomenon isn’t even the word” to describe them. “You need to invent a new word for this group,” he said.

‘How You Like It’ is BLACKPINK’s first new music since their Lady Gaga collaboration, ‘Sour Candy’.

Watch their performance on Fallon below:

Prior to the release of the Lady Gaga collaboration and their new single, BLACKPINK recently became the first K-pop band to score a billion YouTube views for a single song.

The band hit the milestone with their music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which hit YouTube last June.

BLACKPINK’s last record came in the form of 2019’s five-track EP ‘Kill This Love’. It’s not clear yet whether ‘How You Like That’ will appear on a forthcoming album or project of any kind.

Reviewing ‘Kill This Love’, NME’S Rhian Daly wrote: “Their latest release is not a debut LP, as rumours suggested earlier this year, but a continuation of their tradition of giving piecemeal offerings.

“‘Kill This Love’ marks their third EP following 2016’s ‘Square Two’ and last year’s ‘Square Up’, and showcases a band who are certainly talented but perhaps not quite ready for the next upward arc in the ride they’re currently on.”