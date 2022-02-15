BLACKPINK fans lambast YG Ent over launch of new merchandise: “No music, no money”

BLACKPINK fans have expressed their frustration towards the girl group’s agency, YG Entertainment, over the act’s lack of musical output.

On Valentine’s Day (February 14), YG Entertainment announced that the quartet would be releasing their ‘2022 Welcoming Collection’ with a preview video on YouTube. While K-pop fans typically enjoy such special releases, some Blinks (BLACKPINK’s official fanbase) have voiced their dissatisfaction towards the agency’s decision to release new merchandise instead of music.

Advertisement

As seen in the replies and quotes on YG’s tweet announcing the new collection, a number of Blinks have called for a boycott of the release, while others have decided to voice their displeasure by reporting the agency’s Twitter account. Several fans also tweeted the phrase “No music, no money” in response.

I don't plan on funding your other groups' comebacks as long as you keep leaving my girls without music. NO MUSIC NO MONEY#WeWantBLACKPINKMusic https://t.co/1edoIWsHk0 — i'm Alex (@gxnut) February 14, 2022

Some fans have also questioned the purpose of release a ‘2022 Welcoming Collection’ three months into the year, as the DVD package is only set to arrive next month, on March 2. Meanwhile, others have criticised its seemingly low-budget and “boring” content, while pointing out the alleged similarity to the group’s ‘2020 Welcoming Collection’.

a welcoming collection launched in february that will most likely arrive in march… lmfaoooooo https://t.co/YbwTXXb1Ym — 𖤐 (@artistliIi) February 14, 2022

their group content is getting so boring like u can tell when they’re doing solo content for fans and when YG puts them in a room and forces them to do shit for profit https://t.co/GDyEGhwX7R — winé (@nosoloyet) February 14, 2022

Yg why you give us a cover made in 2020 which is not even cute? , Nor will we have a concept? , your way of generating money is the worst NO MUSIC NO MONEY#WeWantBLACKPINKMusic @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/spSPCn1dXQ — kany ね (@I95G0RE) February 14, 2022

Advertisement

At the time of writing, as pointed out by several fans, it has been over 500 days since BLACKPINK last made a comeback. Their most recent release as a group was their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’, which dropped in October 2020.

In 2021, members Rosé and Lisa embarked on their solo careers, each releasing a single album in March and September respectively. Meanwhile, Jisoo took on her first-ever lead role in a K-drama with the historical romance series Snowdrop, which concluded last month.