BLACKPINK make history as first K-Pop band to headline major UK festival at BST Hyde Park

Following their set at BST Hyde Park, BLACKPINK have made history as the first K-Pop band to headline a major UK festival. Check out footage of the show, as well as the full setlist below.

Taking to the stage this weekend, the girl group performed an electrifying 17-song set to their sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans, and made history as the first Korean pop group to headline a major UK festival.

Introducing themselves to their London audience, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa kicked off their milestone set with ‘Pink Venom’, ‘How You Like That’, ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Kick It’, before breaking into a rendition of their first-ever single ‘Whistle’ — which first launched them to fame in 2016.

Advertisement

The four-piece also brought the energy to their 90-minute-long set, blasting through back-to-back choreography and outfit changes. During the show, Rosé declared: “​​We’re absolutely honoured to perform here at Hyde Park… It’s a dream come true!”

Other fan favourites played at the gig included ‘Tally’ and ‘Typa Girl’, as well as a “solo” part of the show where each member took the limelight and performed an individual rendition of one of their favourite tracks. This included a rendition of ‘You & Me’ from Jennie, ‘Flower’ by Jisoo, ‘Gone + On The Ground’ from Rosé and finally, ‘Money’ by Lisa.

Check out footage from the show and the full setlist below.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s BST Hyde Park setlist:

1. ‘Pink Venom’

2. ‘How You Like That’

3. ‘Pretty Savage’

4. ‘Kick It’

5. ‘Whistle’

6. ‘You & Me’ (Jennie song)

7. ‘Flower’ (Jisoo song)

8. ‘Gone’ + ‘On The Ground’ (Rosé song)

9. ‘MONEY’ (Lisa song)

10. ‘BOOMBAYAH’

11. ‘Lovesick Girls’

12. ‘Playing with Fire’

13. ‘Typa Girl’

14. ‘Shut Down’

15. ‘Tally

16. ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

17. ‘Forever Young’

Before the K-Pop icons took to the stage, they were preceded by support slots from Rebecca Black, The Rose, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

During the latter’s set, the 24-year-old singer performed hits including ‘Looking At Me’, ‘Bet You Wanna’ and ‘Paris’. She also used her slot to express her love for the girl group, telling the crowd: “Thank you so much for having us BST. I’m a huge BLACKPINK fan, before then let’s get you warmed up!”

In a four-star review of BLACKPINK’s headline set yesterday (June 2), NME described the show as one that had the potential to “blaze a new path for festivals in the UK”, but fell “ever so slightly short of the game-changing event it could be”.

“Despite the anticipation and expectations around it, in reality, the four-piece girl group’s set does exactly what it needs to and not an ounce more – a perfectly fun and fine appearance from one of the world’s biggest pop acts,” it read. “But for the most part, the show’s crescendo is an exercise in keeping the tension high and the songs as energetic as they come.”

Other headliners for the 2023 edition of BST Hyde Park include Guns N’ Roses, P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. The final headline performance will come from Lana Del Rey, who will close this year’s instalment with a performance on July 9. Find any remaining tickets here.