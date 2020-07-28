BLACKPINK announce their upcoming debut album

BLACKPINK have announced the forthcoming release of their highly anticipated debut album.

In a tweet posted today (July 28), the group shared a teaser poster with the comment ‘The Album’ and revealed a release date of October 2.

Advertisement

In celebration of the album announcement, the K-pop quartet have revealed that a second single from the forthcoming release will drop in August and will feature a surprise guest.

The track will follow on from the album’s lead single, ‘How You Like That’, released in June, which was their first new music since their collaboration with Lady Gaga on ‘Sour Candy’.

Lead single ‘How You Like That’ has broken multiple records since its release last month. The song’s official video registered 86.3 million views on its release, breaking the record for the most-viewed YouTube clip in a 24-hour period, the most-viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours and the most-viewed music video by a K-pop group in 24 hours.

As a result, BLACKPINK broke Guinness World Records, with the organisation breaking the news on Twitter and congratulating the South Korean outfit.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s last full release was 2019’s five-track EP ‘Kill This Love’, which NME called “a continuation of their tradition of giving piecemeal offerings”.