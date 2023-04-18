BLACKPINK and James Corden tease upcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment

BLACKPINK and James Corden have teased their upcoming Carpool Karaoke segment.

On the night of April 17, Corden posted a video on Instagram where he previewed the Carpool Karaoke segment, which will be featured in the upcoming episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night (April 18).

“So, I’m in the car, and I need someone to help me get to work, but who’s in the area,” Corden says, before panning over to reveal the four members of BLACKPINK in the passenger and back seats.

“BLACKPINK in your area,” say the girl group, followed by Corden saying “see you soon”. BLACKPINK’s appearance on The Late Late Show will be part of the show’s final set of 12 episodes, concluding on April 27.

BLACKPINK first appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2019, where they performed their single ‘Kill This Love’ and participated in the game show segment Flinch. They later returned to the show in 2021 to perform ‘Pretty Savage’.

BLACKPINK’s upcoming The Late Late Show With James Corden appearance will follow their history-making set at Coachella 2023 as the first Korean group to headline the festival. It follows their debut appearance in 2019, when they were the first female K-pop act to perform at the festival altogether.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK have also announced that they will tour North America in August this year, following 14 sold-out shows in October and November 2022. The girl group will play four stadium shows across the US, including two in California, one in Nevada and one in New Jersey.