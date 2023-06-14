BLACKPINK’s Jennie apologises for leaving Melbourne concert early

South Korean singer Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has spoken out for the first time since she left midway through their recent Melbourne concert.

Last Sunday (June 11), BLACKPINK held the second night of their ‘Born Pink’ concerts in Melbourne, Australia. During the show, Jennie left the stage in the middle of performing ‘Lovesick Girls’, and did not return for the rest of the concert.

Later that night, her label YG Entertainment informed fans that the singer “was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”, extending an apology to fans in attendance at the concert.

Jennie has since personally addressed the situation with a post on Instagram Stories. “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday,” she wrote in simple white letters over a black background.

“I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support means the world to me,” Jennie added. “Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

BLACKPINK are next set to perform in Sydney later this week, as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour. The girl group have two sold-out shows on June 16 and 17 at the Australian city’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Meanwhile, Jennie currently stars in the new HBO original series The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd). The singer previously spoke about how working with Depp for the show was “very comforting”.