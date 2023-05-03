BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases Calvin Klein capsule collection

South Korean singer Jennie of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has teased a new fashion release.

Today (April 3), fashion brand Calvin Klein announced on social media that it would be collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie on an upcoming capsule collection. The collection will be K-pop idol’s first-ever for the brand.

The short teaser opens with a close-up shot of Jennie’s eyes, before transitioning to a silhouette of the K-pop star modelling in front of a waterfall. “Jennie for Calvin Klein,” she says, before revealing the brand’s name with a heart logo.

According to the teasers, Jennie’s upcoming capsule collection for Calvin Klein will launch on May 10 on the brand’s website and May 11 in selected stores. Meanwhile, the fashion brand’s official website also features a YouTube version of the teaser, alongside a countdown to the collection’s release and a sign-up sheet for more updates.

Last month, Jennie starred in Calvin Klein’s 2023 spring campaign, which also featured other celebrities such as FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan. Last year, the K-pop idol also appeared in the brand’s 2022 spring and fall campaigns.

Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK bandmates recently appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, as part of the April 18 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the segment, the quartet sang songs by TLC, Spice Girls and more.

In April, BLACKPINK also made history at Coachella 2023 as the first Korean group to headline the festival. It followed their first appearance in 2019, when they were the first female K-pop act to perform at the festival altogether.