BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirms the group will make their comeback soon

BLACKPINK will soon be making their return, according to member Jennie.

Several YG Entertainment artists, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, recently gathered and appeared on the YouTube channel The Game Caterers for a chat and play a series of games. Other artists present were Sechskies’ Jiwon, AKMU’s Chanhyuk, WINNER’s Jinu, Mino and Yoon, iKON’s Jay and Song as well as TREASURE’s Hyunsuk and Jihoon.

Towards the end of the clip, Jennie revealed that the girl group are set to make their return. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it,” she shared with a laugh. “Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the clip, the members of WINNER and iKON also shared that their respective groups would soon be returning. “WINNER is preparing for a comeback,” said Mino. Meanwhile, iKON’s Jay revealed that the group would be releasing an album within the first half of the year.

Last week, soloist Jeon Somi accidentally leaked what appeared to be an unreleased BLACKPINK track during an Instagram Live session. The singer had accidentally wandered into an occupied studio, where a brief snippet of the track with a female voice, speculated to be Jennie’s, was heard.

The as-yet-unnamed BLACKPINK project will mark the girl group’s first in over a year. Their most recent release as a group was their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’, which dropped in October 2020.

Back in February, fans of BLACKPINK took to Twitter to voice their frustration towards YG Entertainment over its launch of new merchandise, amidst the act’s lack of musical output in the past year.