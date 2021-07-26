BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Grimes share their trip to SpaceX, sparking collaboration rumours

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Grimes have shared pictures of their recent outing to the SpaceX facility, sparking collaboration rumours.

On July 26, the two singers posted a series of photos from their “rocket day” hangout. Grimes is the latest in the string of musicians the BLACKPINK member met up with during her recent trip to California, following pop star Dua Lipa.

“Rocket day with my fairy princess,” Jennie wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of them posing in front of a SpaceX rocket. The pictures appear to be taken at California’s SpaceX facility, which is owned by Grimes’ boyfriend, Elon Musk.

Later on the same dat, the Canadian singer took to Twitter to share more photos of the pair. “Jennie and Grimes go to space,” she wrote, uploading a few close-up shots of Jennie and herself.

Jennie and Grimes go to space 🧚🏻‍♀️🚀 pic.twitter.com/d3FaY30hOf — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 25, 2021

Fans have since started to speculate that a collaboration between Jennie and Grimes could be on the cards. The American singer is no stranger to the K-pop scene, having previously collaborated with LOONA sub-unit yyxy on ‘Love4eva’ in 2018.

ahh so Jennie and Grimes were hanging out in the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne California, I wonder what they were doing though like is it a collab or? 🤔 — gaby (@jiniretts) July 25, 2021

so a grimes x jennie collab……………………….. — illegirl anne⁷ STREAM PTD !! 🌟 (@parkjimli3t) July 25, 2021

Aside from Jennie, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has also been in LA in order to work on new music, The Korean-Australian singer was recently allegedly spotted with singer Olivia Rodrigo, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration. Director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson were also seen with the two pop stars.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK’s Rosé revealed that singer-songwriter John Mayer gifted her a pink electric guitar after she covered one of his songs. “Life is complete,” she wrote, tagging him in an Instagram story.