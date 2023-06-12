BLACKPINK’s Jennie leaves mid-way through Melbourne concert

K-pop agency YG Entertainment has released a statement regarding BLACKPINK member Jennie’s health after the singer left midway through their recent Melbourne concert.

On Sunday (June 11), BLACKPINK held the second night of their ‘Born Pink’ concerts in Melbourne, Australia. During the show, member Jennie left the stage mid-performance and did not return to the stage there for the rest of the show. Notably, she had also been absent during the show’s soundcheck earlier that day.

The remaining three BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa – continued the show and wrapped up the concert without Jennie. They had also explained that their bandmate had been feeling unwell since earlier that day.

Later that night, YG Entertainment released a statement informing fans that Jennie “was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”, extending an apology to fans in attendance at the concert.

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” it said.

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible,” continued YG.

BLACKPINK’s next stop on their ‘Born Pink’ world tour is in Sydney later this week, where the girl group are set to perform two sold-out shows (June 16 and 17) at the Qudos Bank Arena.