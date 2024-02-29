BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ‘Solo’ music video reaches 1billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK member Jennie‘s music video for ‘Solo’ has reached 1billion views on YouTube, becoming only the second K-pop soloist to do so.

The music video for Jennie’s debut solo single ‘Solo’, which was first released in 2018, crossed the 1billion views mark on YouTube today (February 29). She previously achieved this milestone as a member of BLACKPINK, whose music videos for songs such as ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’, ‘Boombayah’ and more have also crossed 1billion views.

With this achieve, Jennie has become the second-ever solo K-pop artist to reach 1billion views with a single music video. She follows in the footsteps of Psy’s viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which was the first-ever video to cross that threshold back in December the same year.

In other BLACKPINK news, member Jisoo has officially launched her own solo label, named Blissoo. The singer has described the launch of Blissoo as her “new start”, adding that she is “dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you”.

Jisoo is the third member of BLACKPINK to launch her own label, following bandmates Jennie and Lisa with Odd Atelier (OA) and LLOUD, respectively. Their moves to launch their own ventures come shortly after YG Entertainment confirmed that all four members of BLACKPINK would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency.

Rosé, the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK, has yet to announce her future plans as a solo artist. However, Rosé recently teased a new song called ‘vampirehollie’ on Instagram in celebration of her 27th birthday.

Back in December 2023, all four BLACKPINK members “signed an exclusive contract for group activities” with YG Entertainment, following a months-long negotiation process. At the time, the agency said that the girl group would be releasing “new albums” and embarking on “world tours” with the signing of their new contract.