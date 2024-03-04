BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases new song with Brockhampton’s Matt Champion

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Brockhampton’s Matt Champion have teased fans with a sneak peek of an upcoming collaboration.

Both musicians took to their personal Instagram accounts yesterday (March 3) to share brief Instagram Stories containing a portion of an unreleased track, with both Jennie’s and Champion’s vocals audible. Both singers tagged each other in their respective Instagram Stories.

“Slowly… trying upside down, you’re my escape… a reality / You know what you mean to me ’cause I’m leaning on my way making my heart cry / Nothing is love,” they sing in the clips. However, details about whether the song will be officially released by the two singers have yet to be disclosed.

#JENNIE NEW MUSIC COLLAB WITH MATT CHAMPION??? HER VOICE OMG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/znAwEJoINW — 🍒 (@jennieforever96) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Jennie and Champion have been acquainted since they both attended Coachella last year, which was headlined by BLACKPINK on April 15 and 22, 2023. Members of the K-pop girl group were also spotted among the Coachella crowds last year socialising with other performers and celebrity guests as they watched other acts perform.

Jennie and Champion’s teaser for their unreleased collaboration comes shortly after the music video for Jennie’s solo debut single ‘Solo’ hit a billion views on YouTube, making her the second K-pop soloist to do so after Psy with ‘Gangnam Style’.

Jennie also launched her own music label called Odd Atelier (OA) in December 2023, marking the start of her “solo journey in 2024”. Jennie also explained on Instagram that the label is meant to be “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

She had established the company back in November 2023, with its official launch coming only weeks after Jennie and her follow BLACKPINK bandmates renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment. However, all four members of BLACKPINK opted not to renew their individual contracts with the label following further internal discussion.