BLACKPINK’s Jennie seemingly teases collab with The Weeknd

South Korean singer Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has seemingly teased an unreleased collaboration with her The Idol co-star The Weeknd.

Yesterday (May 10), the singer held a launch party in South Korea for her new capsule collection for fashion brand Calvin Klein. In attendance at the event were Jennie’s close friends and DJ duo sisters Simi Khadra and Haze Khadra, who also spun a few songs for the party.

Halfway through the viral TikTok hit ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ by PinkPantress and Ice Spice, the sisters cut the track short in order to play what one of the sisters described as “special song”, as captured by ELLE Korea.

The track opened with vocals that sounds like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who is also seen singing along to the unreleased song. After a brief instrumental section, the track then cuts to a male singer who sounds like The Weeknd. Check out the clip below, as archived by fans on Twitter.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jennie later reposted a story by Dazed Korea that also featured a snippet of the unreleased song, and added tags to The Idol and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Billboard reports that the Khadra sisters also reshared clips of the song on their Instagram, tagging both Jennie and The Weeknd, as well as The Idol.

The Idol is set to premiere June 4 on HBO. The show, co-created by The Weeknd, will follow aspiring pop singer Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who falls into a complex relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd).