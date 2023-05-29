BLACKPINK’s Jennie says working with Lily-rose Depp was “very comforting”

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie has opened up about working with Lily-rose Depp on the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

South Korean singer Jennie, of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, recently spoke about her experience working on the forthcoming HBO original TV series, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd).

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Jennie touched what it was like to make her acting debut in The Idol and what it was like working with Depp. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she said.

Advertisement

“She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there,” the BLACKPINK singer added. “She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

Jennie also spoke about why she decided to join The Idol, citing her “long time” admiration for director Sam Levinson. “I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry,” she said.

“The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” Jennie added. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd addressed the production troubles on The Idol. The series had notably undergone an overhaul in April 2022, including the departure of original director Amy Seimetz, after a rough-cut was completed.

The Idol is set to premiere June 4 on HBO. Watch a trailer for the upcoming TV series here.