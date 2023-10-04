BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces new single, ‘You & Me’

BLACKPINK member Jennie has announced her new single, titled ‘You & Me’.

Jennie announced the new song via the official BLACKPINK Instagram today (October 4). ‘You & Me’ is being billed as a “special single” and will drop this Friday (October 6) at 12am EDT/1pm KST.

Notably, Jennie first debuted ‘You & Me’ during the opening concert of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022.

A remixed version of the song was also featured during the girl group’s headlining sets at Coachella 2023, as well as their appearance at BST Hyde Park in July 2023.

In a press release about the upcoming release of ‘You & Me’, YG Entertainment said “we hope the song becomes a special gift through which fans remember their memories from ‘Born Pink’ tour”, per The K-pop Herald.

‘You & Me’ will be Jennie’s first release since she made her solo debut in 2018 with ‘Solo’. Earlier this year, the singer also appeared on ‘One of the Girls’ with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, as part of the soundtrack of HBO’s The Idol.

The upcoming release of Jennie’s ‘You & Me’ also comes amid reports by South Korea media that some members of BLACKPINK might not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. However, the K-pop agency has maintained that discussions are continuing and nothing regarding the group’s contracts have been confirmed.

Last month, Jennie teased that she is working on new, “unique” solo music in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea. Meanwhile, bandmate Lisa recently became the first K-pop idol to reach a billion streams on Spotify with a solo song.