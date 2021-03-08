BLACKPINK’s Jisoo named Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been named Dior’s new global ambassador for fashion and beauty.

The fashion house announced the appointment through Instagram, alongside photos of the K-pop star donning several Dior looks. The luxury label remarked that Jisoo “perfectly encapsulates the House’s contemporary femininity” and cited her as a key inspiration for their upcoming Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.

The K-pop idol said that the upcoming collection has “an underlying boldness to it that’s felt when the garment is worn”. She added: “I myself may seem calm on the exterior, but as an artist I exert a more powerful attitude on stage.”

The BLACKPINK member also expressed her excitement for the partnership. “I can’t wait for all the exciting work we’ll do together,” she said in an Instagram caption. “Hearing that the [Dior Fall/Winter 2021] collection was largely inspired by myself made this shoot that much more special,” she added.

The singer has worked with Dior since December 2019, when she was first named the Korean ambassador for their cosmetics brand, Dior Beauty. She also modelled for the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

This appointment makes Jisoo the latest BLACKPINK member to become a global ambassador for a French luxury fashion house. Fellow members Rosé and Lisa were named as global ambassadors for Saint Laurent and Celine respectively last year, while Jennie has represented Chanel since 2018.

BLACKPINK released their first full-length Korean album ‘The Album’ in 2020, which featured the singles ‘Lovesick Girls’ and ‘How You Like That’. In the same year, the group also released collaborations with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.