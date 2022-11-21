BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sings ‘Liar’ with Camila Cabello at Los Angeles stop of ‘Born Pink’ world tour

Camila Cabello performed her hit song ‘Liar’ with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for the first time live at the K-pop group’s first Los Angeles stop of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

Over the weekend, BLACKPINK played two nights at the Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, inviting Cabello out for ‘Liar’ on the first show (November 19). As NME noted in our review of the tour’s kickoff concert in Seoul, member Jisoo covered the song – which Cabello released in 2019 as a single from her album ‘Romance’ – for her individual segment, and it has remained a staple of the setlist since.

In footage from the LA concert, Cabello is seen wearing a BLACKPINK-branded top printed with the words ‘Born Pink’ and various song titles from the YG Entertainment girl group’s latest album ‘Born Pink’. She embraced Jisoo when the song was over. Watch footage of the moment below:

JISOO AND CAMILA pic.twitter.com/Z5AP1Phsft — blackpink loops (@bIackpinkloops) November 20, 2022

Jisoo also later shared a photo in an Instagram Story of the pair together at the show, tagging Cabello in it and writing “Love youuuuuu.”

BLACKPINK have wrapped up the North American leg of the ‘BORN PINK’ world tour and will proceed with the UK and Europe leg next, kicking off at London’s The O2 on November 30. They will head to cities like Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam after.

BLACKPINK recently got a shoutout in an episode of The Simpsons, where Lisa Simpson expressed her love for K-pop and specifically the BLACKPINK song ‘Lovesick Girls’. Jisoo responded to the shoutout in disbelief: “Is this real?!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The group also snagged two wins at the recent MTV Europe Music Awards, with the group being awarded Best Metaverse Performance and member Lisa taking home Best K-pop.