BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on life’s challenges: “Things can’t always go smoothly”

BLACKPINK member and Snowdrop star Jisoo has discussed her personal values when it comes to dealing with hardship.

In a new interview with Dazed Korea, the 27-year-old K-pop idol and actress spoke about the challenges that are set to come as she welcomes a new year. Jisoo also shared her can-do attitude towards the difficulties she faces in life.

“As always, I want to boldly take on new challenges without fear,” BLACKPINK singer of 2022, as translated by Soompi. “Things can’t always go smoothly, but I will still do my best without regret.”

Jisoo also shared her aim of reflecting and becoming a better person in the coming year, explaining that she plans to “continuously look inward” in order to achieve her goals.

Later in the interview, the singer also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for her success. “Everything I’ve achieved was possible because of BLINKs’ unsparing support,” said Jisoo.

“I hope that you will continue to walk together with me in 2022. I will greet you all with even better things, so I hope that we can be happy together,” she added.

In related news, South Korean cable television network JTBC has announced its plans to take legal action against individuals spreading “falsehoods” regarding its K-drama series Snowdrop, which stars Jisoo and Jung Hae-in.

Although JTBC did not specify the “falsehood” in its statement, Snowdrop has notably been accused of allegedly distorting the history of South Korea’s democratisation movement.