BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was reportedly paid up to US$80,000 per episode for ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo was reportedly paid up to US$80,000 per episode for her 2021 K-drama series, Snowdrop.

From December 2021 to January 2022, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starred in the JTBC K-drama series, Snowdrop, alongside Jung Hae-in. The series was the singer-actress’ first starring role in a TV show, following a number of guest appearances over the years.

It’s been reported that the BLACKPINK member and co-star Jung were reportedly paid up to ₩110million (roughly US$81,000) per episode of the K-drama series, according to data obtained by SBS.

The figure was part of an October 24 report that was presented by Lee Sang-heon, a member of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, who is also the chairman of the Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Committee.

The report, submitted by the Korean Broadcasting Actors Union and the Performing Arts Rights Association of South Korea, was part of efforts to highlight the pay gap between lead and supporting actors in the entertainment industry.

According to the report, Lee Sun-kyun was paid ₩200million (US$148,000) for an episode of the 2023 SBS series, Payback. Meanwhile, supporting actors were allegedly paid as little as ₩100,000 (US$74) per episode in comparison.

Namgoong Min is said to have been paid ₩160million (US$118,000) per episode of 2022’s One Dollar Lawyer, with the lowest-paid supporting actors receiving ₩200,000 ($148 USD).

Meanwhile, the leads of MBC’s The Golden Spoon were reportedly paid up to ₩70million (US$51,800) per episode, with supporting actors ebing paid as little as ₩10,000 (US$7.40). The series starred Yook Sung-jae and Jung Chae-yeon.

