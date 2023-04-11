Jisoo debuts at Number Two on Billboard Global 200 with ‘Flower’

BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s solo debut single ‘Flower’ has debuted at Number Two on Billboard’s Global 200.

On April 10, Billboard announced the Top 10 songs on its latest Global 200 chart for the week of April 15. Jisoo’s solo song ‘Flower’, from her debut single album ‘Me’ landed at Number Two, while Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ continues its reign atop the chart for an 11th week.

Jisoo is the third BLACKPINK member to score a Top 10 hit on the chart with a solo release, following Rosé and Lisa with ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Lalisa’, respectively. Meanwhile, Jennie had been the first of the quartet to drop a solo single in 2018, before Billboard’s global chart was launched.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, ‘Flower’ accumulated 108.7million streams and sold 21,000 units worldwide in its first week following its March 31 release. Joo also cored the third-biggest streaming start for a debut track, following Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ (152.6million streams) and Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ (130.1million streams).

As a group, BLACKPINK have landed a total of four tracks on the Global 200 Top 10, including two Number Ones with ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’ from their second studio album ‘Born Pink’. Their 2020 songs ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Lovesick Girls’ also landed at Number Eight and Two, respevtively.

With the release of ‘Me’, Jisoo became the fourth and final member of the girl group to release solo music. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly said ‘Flower’ manages to “mix elegance with inventiveness and elements of modern production with more traditional sounding sonics”.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently released the first preview of their upcoming mobile video game, BLACKPINK The Game. The title will feature puzzle quests, a management-style element, in-game photocards and various other mini-games.