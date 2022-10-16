BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song

BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below.

The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.

Bandmembers Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will then visit Europe to finish off 2022. The group are also scheduled to play Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

Advertisement

It is, according to their record label YG Entertainment, “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”.

BLACKPINK played their 23-song set, which included much from their new album as well as some of the bandmembers’ solo work, to fans who were able to hear some live debuts. These included ‘Born Pink’ tracks ‘Typa Girl’ and ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’ as well as Rosé’s solo song ‘Hard To Love’.

Additionally, Jennie played unreleased solo track ‘Moonlight’. You can see footage of that performance alongside other clips below.

Advertisement

According to an entry on SetlistFM, the band performed the following tracks.

BLACKPINK’s setlist:

‘How You Like That’

‘Pretty Savage’

‘Whistle’

‘Don’t Know What To Do’

‘Lovesick Girls’

‘Kill This Love’

‘Crazy Over You’

‘Playing With Fire’

‘Tally’

‘Pink Venom’

‘Liar’ (Camila Cabello cover) (Jisoo, solo)

‘Moonlight’ (Jennie, solo, unreleased)

‘Hard To Love’ (Rosé, solo)

‘On The Ground’ (Rosé, solo)

‘LALISA’ (Lisa, solo)

‘MONEY’ (Lisa, solo)

‘Shut Down’

‘Typa Girl’

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

‘Forever Young’

‘BOOMBAYAH’

‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

‘As If It’s Your Last’

Last month BLACKPINK became the first female K-pop act to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.

On September 25, Billboard revealed that the quartet’s second studio album ‘Born Pink’ had debuted at the top of its weekly Billboard 200 albums chart for the week ending September 22. This makes BLACKPINK the first female K-pop act ever, as well as the first all-female group since 2008, to do so.

Meanwhile, the group have also become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at next month’s MTV Europe Music Awards.