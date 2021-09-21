BLACKPINK’s Lisa and ATEEZ make first appearances on main Billboard charts

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and ATEEZ have made their debut appearances on the main Billboard charts with the release of their newest records.

On September 20, Billboard announced that Lisa made her solo debut at Number 84 on the Hot 100 with ‘Lalisa’, the title track of her debut single album of the same name. She is the second BLACKPINK member appear on the chart solo, following Rosé with her debut single ‘On the Ground’, which peaked at Number 70 earlier this year.

In addition, ‘Lalisa’ also charted at Number Two on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. Prior to her solo debut, Lisa has topped the latter chart with her girl group BLACKPINK in 2020 with the single ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’ latest mini-album ‘Zero: Fever Part.3’ debuted at Number 42 on the Billboard 200, which tracks the best-selling albums in the US. This marks their first release to make it to the main albums chart after five prior appearance on the Top Heatseekers chart.

‘Zero: Fever Part.3’ is also expected to bow at Number 6 on the latest edition of on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, per Forbes. In a four-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ATEEZ’s latest mini-album as one that “wins in its simplicity and the group’s fierce determination to evolve”.

In other BLACKPINK news, the group are reportedly set to be featured on Ozuna’s next single alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The Puerto Rican musician had broken the news on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last week.