BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform with iKON on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon are set to appear on an upcoming episode of Kingdom: Legendary War.

Earlier today (May 17), YG Entertainment announced that the BLACKPINK member will appear on the eighth episode of Mnet’s ongoing reality TV competition. In a statement to South Korean news outlet Sports Khan, the agency confirmed that “iKON and Lisa will be collaborating for [a performance]. The content is scheduled to broadcast on May 20,” as translated by Koreaboo.

South Korean news outlet Newsen had previously reported that Lisa and (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon would appear on the show as guest performers alongside their labelmates, iKON and BtoB, respectively.

Mnet also recently released a preview of the forthcoming episode, featuring a clip of Lisa’s performance, in which she dons a regal gold outfit. Miyeon also features in the preview, acting out a proposal scene with BtoB’s Changsub.

Notably, Miyeon had trained alongside the members of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment prior to her debut in (G)-IDLE. Her group also participated in the first season of sibling show Queendom, which aired in 2019, where they finished in third place.

Kingdom: Legendary War is a reality programme which currently airs on Mnet. The show stars six trending boy groups as they compete in a series of performance challenges. The participating groups are: BtoB, iKON, SF9, The Boyz, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.

The show recently faced a COVID-19 scare after a backup dancer tested positive for the virus. All participating artists have since tested negative for COVID-19. However, members of iKON, SF9 and The Boyz who had come into close contact with the dancer during performances reportedly entered two weeks of self-quarantine following the news.