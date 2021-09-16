BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins initiative to fund childrens’ education in Thailand

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has reportedly joined a charity initiative that aims to fund children’s education in Thailand.

In a statement from the Korean Foundation For International Cultural Exchange, via Yonhap News Agency, Lisa has shown interest in partnering with the foundation to participate in a social program that aims to build a 160 square metre “cultural compound” at Non Suwan Phitthayakhom School in the Buriram province in Thailand, where Lisa was born and raised.

The foundation also stated that it plans to provide computers, projectors and other multimedia equipment to the school, as well as establish a K-pop dance academy staffed by local dance instructors.

Advertisement

In order to achieve this goal, Lisa is said to have launched an “online account” in order to facilitate the collection of donations toward the initiative.

“I would like [children] to be able to play freely in a better educational environment and follow their dreams without constraints,” Lisa said in the statement from the foundation, per Yonhap. “I want to encourage and support the precious dreams of many children.”

The Buriram province was notably featured in the music video for Lisa’s recently released debut solo single ‘Lalisa’, which alos features a number of other elements taken from and inspired by her Thai culture. Aside from ‘Lalisa’, the single album also features a B-side track titled ‘Money’.

The ‘Lalisa’ music video later broke the YouTube record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, amassing approximately 73.6million views following its release. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift‘s ‘ME!’, which had earned 65.2million views.