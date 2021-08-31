BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo single album ‘Lalisa’ supasses 700,000 pre-orders in four days

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has amassed 700,000 pre-orders for her upcoming solo single album ‘Lalisa’ in just four days.

This is according to data from her label YG Entertainment, per Sports Chosun. Pre-orders for the singer-rapper’s forthcoming solo debut project opened four days after on August 26, and will run until the album’s official release on September 10.

Per her agency, pre-orders for the album have come from many regions outside of South Korea, including the United States, China, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The figures for pre-orders of Lisa’s forthcoming single album have also exceeded those for fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé’s debut solo single album, ‘R’. Back in March, the Korean-Australian singer received over 500,000 pre-orders for her solo project, and later sold an additional 502,447 copies, as of April 20.

In May, French producer DJ Snake alleged that he had collaborated with Lisa on a brand-new song, claiming that the track was “done” in a now-deleted string of tweets. It is currently unclear if this claim is true and if it will be part of the upcoming release.

Lisa previously teased her solo project on her Instagram Stories, posting two images of her in a recording studio. In the images, two people could be seen hunched over a computer screen while working on music. Both wore merchandise from The Black Label, a subsidiary of BLACKPINK’s YG Entertainment.