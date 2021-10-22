Watch BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake and Ozuna team up for ‘SG’

DJ Snake has released ‘SG’, his long-awaited collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna.

The new song comes just over a month after Ozuna originally announced it during his appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards back in September. DJ Snake had previously hinted at the collaboration in May when he claimed that he had worked with Lisa on a brand-new song in a series of now-deleted tweets.

‘SG’, which stands for “Sexy Girl”, dropped alongside a sultry music video helmed by iconic music video director Colin Tilley, who also worked on visuals for The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ as well as ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Megan recently announced her upcoming project ‘Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives’, a collection of freestyles and unreleased, archival tracks set to drop on October 29. “Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year,” she wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Lisa released her debut single album ‘Lalisa’. The music video for the title track of the same name has since become the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, breaking the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’.

Additionally, ‘Lalisa’ is now the sixth most-viewed YouTube music video in the first 24 hours of all time. She is only surpassed by BTS‘ ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, as well as two music videos from her own group BLACKPINK: ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez and ‘How You Like That’.

In other news, Megan recently revealed her expansion into the world of fried chicken, launching a deal with Popeyes to release a branded hot sauce and merch line. In a press release, Popeyes Americas president Sami Siddiqui said he “look[s] forward to working closely” with Megan “over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur”.