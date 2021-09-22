BLACKPINK’s Lisa on her solo debut: “It’s time for me to shine”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared her experiences and thought processes while preparing for her solo debut, ‘Lalisa’.

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone‘s The First Time video series, Lisa spoke about her first time preparing for her recent solo debut, ‘Lalisa’. The singer reminisced about the preparation process, and shared her feelings surrounding her debut as a soloist.

“March? I think we started [preparing] around March,” the Thai-born idol recalled in Korean. “At that time I was like, ‘Is this the beginning? Is it my turn? It’s time for me to shine?'”

The singer was referring to the fact that she’s the third member of BLACKPINK to make their solo debut, following Jennie with ‘Solo’ in 2018 and Rosé with her single album ‘R’ earlier this year. “It felt unbelievable, but it was so great.”

She later continued in English, explaining that she had heard the single album’s B-side track ‘Money’ before its title track ‘Lalisa’. “Both songs just felt like they were mine,” she said.

“I told Teddy [Park] about that ‘I wanna do ‘Money’ and ‘Lalisa”, so he was like, ‘okay, let’s do it’,” she added. Park is a frequent BLACKPINK collaborator under the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, and is credited as a writer on ‘Lalisa’.

Last week, ‘Lalisa’ became the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, breaking the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’. According to data collected by YouTube (as of September 13), the BLACKPINK singer’s debut music video earned 73.6million views in the first 24 hours following its release.